Story highlights Trump "shouldn't be reckless in accusations," Cole said

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is standing by his claim

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker called on President Donald Trump Friday to either provide evidence or apologize to former President Barack Obama for his so-far unverified claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the 2016 election.

"I see no indication that that's true and so it's not a charge I would have ever made. And frankly, unless you can produce some pretty compelling proof, then I think that President Obama is owed an apology in that regard," Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole said.

"If he didn't do it, (Trump) shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did," he added.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on the committee said Thursday that they've seen no evidence of Trump's accusation that he was wiretapped last year by his predecessor.

"We have not seen any evidence that there was a wiretap or a (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) court order against Trump Tower or somebody in Trump Tower," Ryan said in an interview Thursday on CNN's "The Situation Room" with Wolf Blitzer.

Read More