US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Korean DMZ

He has previously criticized US policy on North Korea

DMZ, South Korea (CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday visited the demilitarized zone, the highly-fortified border between North and South Korea, becoming the most senior US official to visit the area since President Barack Obama in 2012.

Tillerson met with some of the more than 28,000 US troops that guard the border. South and North Korea are still technically at war after the Korean War ended in 1953 with in an armistice but no peace treaty.

During his trip, he visited the Joint Security Area, where North and South Korea soldiers stand facing each other and a Military Armistice Commission briefing room straddles the border.

The relatively inexperienced Tillerson has waded into a political minefield in South Korea , where President Park Geun-hye was impeached a week ago and preparations are being made for a snap election on May 9.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the DMZ on the border between North and South Korea.

