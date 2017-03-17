US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Korean DMZ

Story highlights
- Tillerson is visiting Japan, South Korea and China on his first official trip to Asia
- He has previously criticized US policy on North Korea
DMZ, South Korea (CNN)US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday visited the demilitarized zone, the highly-fortified border between North and South Korea, becoming the most senior US official to visit the area since President Barack Obama in 2012.
Tillerson met with some of the more than 20,000 US troops that guard the border. South and North Korea are still technically at war after the Korean War ended in 1953 with in an armistice but no peace treaty.
During his trip, he visited the Joint Security Area, where North and South Korea soldiers stand facing each other and a Military Armistice Commission briefing room straddles the border.
The relatively inexperienced Tillerson has waded into a political minefield in South Korea, where President Park Geun-hye was impeached a week ago and preparations are being made for a snap election on May 9.
Tourists and threats
President Bill Clinton once described the DMZ as the "scariest place on Earth," ahead of his tour of the area in 1993.
Since then though, the DMZ has become a major tourist attraction, with thousands of visitors every day.
The DMZ is not completely peaceful however. Both sides have used the border as a site to broadcast propaganda via huge loudspeakers into the neighboring country.
Seoul ordered the resumption of such broadcasts after the North's reported hydrogen bomb test in January 2016. In the past, Pyongyang has threatened military strikes against the speakers, calling them a "grave military provocation."
Threats have also been made against South Korean activists who regularly float large numbers of balloons across the DMZ carrying anti-regime propaganda and information about the South.