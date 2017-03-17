New USMC ad campaign emphasizes diversity, gender acceptance

Story highlights The ads feature women in combat fatigues and on the battlefield

The Corps is dealing with the fallout over a massive nude photo scandal

(CNN) The Marine Corps has released a new ad campaign emphasizing the Corps' diversity -- as well as its openness to female Marines.

The campaign's release comes as the branch is dealing with the fallout over a massive nude photo scandal.

Featuring TV ads and online videos that portray Marines as a diverse force of elite warriors and involved members of the community, the "Battles Won" campaign also comes at a time when the Corps is trying to boost its recruitment numbers, particularly with women.

The ads feature women in combat fatigues and on the battlefield, a detail that was often absent in past Marines Corps recruitment material.

However, according to the Marines, the ads are not aimed at a particular demographic other than those of recruiting age.

