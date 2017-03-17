(CNN) NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he was disappointed with the "mean-spirited effort" of the travel ban.

"I understand how increased and more efficient vetting is going to protect us, no problem with that," Abdul-Jabbar said.

Speaking at "The Messy Truth," a town hall series hosted by CNN commentator Van Jones, Abdul-Jabbar, a Muslim-American said the ban is trying to "market in fear."

"To pick one group and to say that they are the problem -- it's a lie," he said. "Making people afraid is not going to do anything to make our country better."

Jones asked the Hall of Fame player why he converted to Islam.

