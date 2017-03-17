Story highlights House leaders are confident they can get the votes to pass the bill

Conservatives and moderates have expressed concerns about parts of the measure

Thursday is the seventh anniversary of President Obama signing the Affordable Care Act

Washington (CNN) Republican leaders plan a vote Thursday to repeal and replace much of Obamacare, optimistic that President Donald Trump can help them close the deal, multiple House Republican sources tell CNN.

Leaders continue to work toward the 216 votes needed to back the health care bill led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, and believe with some of the changes they are making they are securing additional support.

Friday morning, members of the Republican Study Committee -- who have expressed serious doubts about the House's health care bill -- emerged from a meeting at the White House supportive.

"You're looking at some of the top conservatives in the House," he said. We stand united today to move this forward for the American people," the chairman of the Republican Study Committee Mark Walker, R-North Carolina, told reporters Friday morning.

The timeline is still fluid and subject to change, but Republican members are being told that the current House bill is on track and being reworked to include the option for states to impose work requirements for able-bodied adults who are on Medicaid, something the RSC has been lobbying for. The RSC also was told, according to a GOP aide, that states were given the option to receive block grant funding rather than per capita funding.

