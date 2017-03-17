Holocaust survivor confronts resurgence in anti-Semitism

Story highlights More than 80 Jewish Community Centers and schools have received bomb threats

For elderly survivors it's a struggle to again understand why people hate

Washington (CNN) On a frigid morning in Washington, about 200 high school students file into the auditorium at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

On the stage, frail and in a wheelchair, sits 100-year-old Fanny Aizenberg, a Holocaust survivor. She's a featured speaker in the museum's program to have individuals who were persecuted by the Nazis share their stories of seven-plus decades ago, keeping their stories alive as long as long they can, so the world doesn't forget.

Now, anti-Semitism is back in Aizenberg's life. For elderly survivors, it's a struggle to again understand why people hate.

In recent weeks, more than 80 Jewish Community Centers and schools across the country have received bomb threats, including the community center where she lives in a Maryland suburb just outside Washington DC.

"I live at the Hebrew Hall and next door is the JCC, and they got two warnings about (a) bomb," Aizenberg told CNN in an interview after her talk. "That's next door to where I live and that's in the civilized world."

Read More