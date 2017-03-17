British spy agency denies 'utterly ridiculous' Trump wiretap claims

Story highlights White House Press Secretary read out media claims of GCHQ involvement in Trump spying

(CNN) The United Kingdom's intelligence agency has strongly denied White House allegations it spied on US President Donald Trump on behalf of former President Barack Obama during the 2016 election.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, White House Press secretary Sean Spicer read out claims, originally made on Tuesday on Fox News by legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, that the UK's Government Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, had spied on Trump.

"Judge Andrew Napolitano made the following statement, quote, 'Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command (to spy on Trump). He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA ... he used GCHQ,'" he told journalists.

When making the original allegations, Napolitano implied the decision to use GCHQ had been made to keep "American fingerprints" off the spying.

But a GCHQ spokesperson said Napolitano's claims were "utterly ridiculous."