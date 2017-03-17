Franken meets Somali girl caught up in travel ban

Story highlights Sen. Al Franken met with 4-year-old Mushkaad Abdi for the first time since she came to US

Mushkaad's reunion with her mother and sisters was delayed by the travel ban

(CNN) US Sen. Al Franken has met with a young Somali girl whose reunion with her mother was delayed by President Donald Trump's travel ban on immigrants from seven countries.

Mushkaad Abdi, 4, had been separated from her mother and older sisters since she was just a few months old.

She finally got a visa to come to the United States, but President Trump signed the executive order barring citizens of seven countries, including Somalia, from entering the country, before she could rejoin her family in Minnesota.

Mushkaad was allowed to come to the United States and rejoin her family on February 2, after a couple of anxious days.

Read More