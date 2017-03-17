EPA grants $100M for Flint water system repairs

Story highlights Congress passed legislation in December to provide the money

The grant comes a day after the Trump administration released a budget that would cut EPA funding by 31%

(CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it has awarded Michigan $100 million to make upgrades to Flint's drinking water system, which became contaminated with lead and other toxins after the city switched water sources as a cost-cutting measure.

Last May, former President Barack Obama pressed Congress for emergency funds for the city, which included the $100 million to repair Flint's water system. In December, Congress passed water infrastructure legislation to provide the money, which Obama promptly signed.

The funds will allow Flint to accelerate and expand its work to replace lead service lines and make other critical infrastructure improvements.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt applauded the move Friday.

"The people of Flint and all Americans deserve a more responsive federal government," Pruitt said in a statement. "EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint's water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America's water infrastructure."

