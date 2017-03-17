Trump, Merkel meet at White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday for a news conference simmering with diplomatic and domestic political intrigue.

Under normal circumstances, the President could expect to face a grilling over embarrassing revelations that his White House apologized to Britain for citing reports the Obama administration used the UK to tap Trump's phones while he was a candidate.

The President also stands isolated in Washington as leaders of the top Capitol Hill intelligence committees reject his unproven claims that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower last year.

But in the controlled environment of Friday's news conference, in which each side typically selects two questioners, it's unclear whether the White House will get a question on the issues.

The fact that Trump could face questions about wiretapping is deeply ironic. After all, Merkel is a leader whose phone was tapped -- by the United States, under and a National Security Agency program that was exposed by Edward Snowden and cancelled by Obama following a deep diplomatic embarrassment.

