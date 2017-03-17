Trump administration files notice to appeal ruling blocking travel ban

Story highlights The notice of appeal starts the initiates the appellate process

Federal judges in both Maryland and Hawaii focused on Trump's statements about Muslims during the presidential campaign

(CNN) Trump administration lawyers filed a notice to appeal a Maryland federal judge's ruling that halted a key portion of the revised travel ban earlier this week.

In a decision published Thursday morning, US District Court Judge Theodore Chuang imposed a nationwide halt to the portion of the President's executive order that barred foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.

The ban was set to go into effect Thursday.

The Justice Department has not yet filed its formal appellate brief in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, where the case will eventually be heard, but that is the next step. The department declined to comment on Friday's filing.

The Fourth Circuit does not publicize ahead of time who will be on the eventual three-judge panel that hears the case.

