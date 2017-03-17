The US might have a new North Korea policy

Story highlights The Obama-era policy toward North Korea was "strategic patience"

Cristol: There is no chance that North Korea will eliminate its nuclear program as a precondition to negotiations

Jonathan Cristol is a fellow at World Policy Institute and a senior fellow at the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College. You can follow him @jonathancristol. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made remarks in Seoul Thursday that portend what seems to be a radical shift in US policy toward North Korea.

He said: "Let me be very clear: the policy of strategic patience has ended." Tillerson also eliminated the possibility of negotiating with North Korea before it has "given up its weapons of mass destruction," and did not rule out military action if the US believes Pyongyang's weapons program advances too far. Tillerson's statements are not as radical as they seem, but there is still no visible coherent strategy for the region.

"Strategic patience" was the Obama-era policy toward North Korea. "Strategic patience" seems similar to "doing nothing," but that is only true in a vacuum. Obama clearly supported the US alliance with South Korea, supported the free trade agreement with South Korea, and approved the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system that got underway last week. In the new Trump era, when the President devalues the US-South Korea alliance, the Obama policy looks much more sound.

There is no chance that North Korea will eliminate its nuclear program as a precondition to negotiations. Tillerson must know this, and so he is ending the possibility of negotiations. This is also not an unreasonable proposition.

North Korea is not going to give up its nuclear weapons -- it is the only thing that keeps the regime alive. The nuclear program is even more important than the relationship with China. But even if North Korea did agree to give up its weapons, it would take an almost unimaginably intrusive inspections regime to insure that Pyongyang did not violate its obligations.

