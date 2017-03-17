What Christians are really doing in Haiti

Adam Jackley, a pastor for nearly 15 years, is currently is the young adult pastor at New Community Church in Pittsburgh, where he leads mission trips to Haiti. He is the brother-in-law of Reza Aslan, host of "Believer" on CNN Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Jesus once said, "From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded."

I have been given much. And so, I believe I am on the hook to serve those who have not received as I have.

This belief of mine first took me to Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, when I was a high school senior. Nearly 20 years later, as a pastor of 15 years, I am planning my ninth trip to this beautiful country.

On each trip, our goal is to help. The material and physical help we provide manifests our faith.

But -- like many Christian organizations -- mutually shared faith is not a prerequisite for receiving our help. Need is the primary qualifier.