Israeli jets strike inside Syria; evade anti-aircraft missiles

Story highlights IDF says it struck targets inside Syria

Israel is known to strike targets in Syrian territory but rarely confirms the missions

Jerusalem (CNN) The Israeli military has acknowledged it struck several targets inside Syria early Friday morning, an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson said in a statement.

Several anti-aircraft missiles were fired at the Israeli jets, the IDF said, including one missile that was shot down by an "aerial defense system."

The statement denied that the mission put either Israeli civilians, or the aircraft involved, at risk.

JUST WATCHED Israel denies Syrian claim it downed Israeli plane Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Israel denies Syrian claim it downed Israeli plane 02:32

"At no point was the safety of Israeli civilians or the IAF aircraft compromised," the statement said, referring to the Israeli Air Force.

Israel has reportedly struck Syria multiple times in the past, often targeting weapons shipments headed for Hezbollah. The IDF rarely acknowledges these strikes, however, making Friday's statement very unusual.