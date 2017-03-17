Story highlights Syrian reports suggest mosque hit; US says al Qaeda meeting targeted

(CNN) The US military has said it conducted airstrikes in a northern Syria location where local reports say a mosque was struck and more than 40 people died, but the military denies it bombed a place of worship.

Instead, a US military official said, Thursday's airstrike along the border of Idlib and Aleppo provinces struck a building believed to be hosting an al Qaeda meeting near a mosque.

That building was 40 to 50 feet from the mosque, but recent satellite imagery shows the mosque still is standing, the official said.

News about the airstrike emerged from local reports, via the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights , saying warplanes bombed a mosque in the village of al-Jena, killing at least 42 people and injuring dozens of others.

Most of those killed were civilians, the observatory said.

