US military confirms Idlib bombing; denies mosque was hit

(CNN) The US military has disputed local claims that US airstrikes Thursday killed dozens of Syrian civilians attending prayers at a village mosque, saying instead that the strike targeted and killed al Qaeda militants.

The local reports, which come via the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), say that the strike hit a mosque in the village of al-Jena, killing at least 42 people, most of whom were civilians, and injuring dozens of others. The report said the death toll was expected to rise.

The attack was also documented by the Syria Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, which seemed to corroborate the claims that the strike hit a mosque in the village. The group posted media of what it says shows its rescue operation amid the ruins of the mosque.

A US official confirmed that US planes conducted an airstrike in the area, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, but claimed that they struck a building where it was believed there was an al Qaeda meeting, killing "several terrorists."

The spokesman reported that the strikes destroyed half of the building, which had housed al Qaeda members at the time of the bombing.