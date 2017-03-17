Breaking News

Hidden treasures: Why Chinese ceramics sell for millions

By Georgia McCafferty, CNN

Updated 8:53 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This rare 15th-century Meiyintang &quot;chicken cup,&quot; still holds the world auction record for Chinese porcelain. It &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/04/09/world/asia/sothebys-record-sale-chinese-porcelain/&quot;&gt;sold for more than $36 million (HK$281,240,000) at a Sotheby&#39;s Hong Kong auction&lt;/a&gt; in 2014.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
The Meiyintang "Chicken Cup", Chenghua period, Ming dynastyThis rare 15th-century Meiyintang "chicken cup," still holds the world auction record for Chinese porcelain. It sold for more than $36 million (HK$281,240,000) at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction in 2014.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
&quot;For anyone who is not in the field of Chinese ceramics it&#39;s a little bit of a downer when you see it,&quot; says Nicolas Chow, chairman of Chinese works of art at Sotheby&#39;s Asia. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The cup gets its name from the delicate chickens painted in bright enamels on the cup&#39;s side. &quot;But this is about the most sought after piece in the history of Chinese porcelain.&quot;
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
The Meiyintang "Chicken Cup", Chenghua period, Ming dynasty"For anyone who is not in the field of Chinese ceramics it's a little bit of a downer when you see it," says Nicolas Chow, chairman of Chinese works of art at Sotheby's Asia.

The cup gets its name from the delicate chickens painted in bright enamels on the cup's side. "But this is about the most sought after piece in the history of Chinese porcelain."
Hide Caption
2 of 17
&quot;The theme of the chicken, this is a cock and hen looking after their little chicks, and so that&#39;s a kind of Confucian parable of the emperor looking after his subjects,&quot; Chow explains. &quot;But they are very small, very tactile and the glaze on these little cups is incredibly silky...very few survived from the period.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
The Meiyintang "Chicken Cup", Chenghua period, Ming dynasty"The theme of the chicken, this is a cock and hen looking after their little chicks, and so that's a kind of Confucian parable of the emperor looking after his subjects," Chow explains. "But they are very small, very tactile and the glaze on these little cups is incredibly silky...very few survived from the period."
Hide Caption
3 of 17
This vase spent several decades unprotected in the home of the former US ambassador to Israel and former publisher of the International Herald Tribune, Ogden Reid, who inherited the vase from his mother, according to Chow. Reid sold the vase at a Sotheby&#39;s Hong Kong auction in 2002 for $5.34 million (HK$41,500,000), an auction record for Qing Porcelain at that time.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Famille-rose enameled Peach vase, Yongzheng period, Qing dynastyThis vase spent several decades unprotected in the home of the former US ambassador to Israel and former publisher of the International Herald Tribune, Ogden Reid, who inherited the vase from his mother, according to Chow. Reid sold the vase at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction in 2002 for $5.34 million (HK$41,500,000), an auction record for Qing Porcelain at that time.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
This Ming dynasty jar was purchased by an anonymous buyer from a British antique shop in the 1980s for just $145. He later sold it at a Sotheby&#39;s London auction in 2001 for more than $900,000 (GBP 751,500).
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Doucai jar with Tian mark, Chenghua period, Ming dynastyThis Ming dynasty jar was purchased by an anonymous buyer from a British antique shop in the 1980s for just $145. He later sold it at a Sotheby's London auction in 2001 for more than $900,000 (GBP 751,500).
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Chow says this vase was reportedly acquired from a Florida yard sale around 2002 and was subsequently sold for $1.2 million at a 2009 North Carolina auction by Brunk Auctions. It went on to fetch more than $7 million (HK$57,240,000) at a Sotheby&#39;s Hong Kong auction just five years later.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Yellow-ground 'Yangcai' vase, Qianlong period, Qing dynastyChow says this vase was reportedly acquired from a Florida yard sale around 2002 and was subsequently sold for $1.2 million at a 2009 North Carolina auction by Brunk Auctions. It went on to fetch more than $7 million (HK$57,240,000) at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction just five years later.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
This &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/03/20/business/sothebys-china-bowl/&quot;&gt;rare Chinese &quot;Ding&quot; bowl was bought for about $3 from a New York state yard sale&lt;/a&gt; in the US in 2007 and subsequently sold for $2.2 million at a Sotheby&#39;s auction in New York in 2013. &quot;At the time, the purchaser had no idea that they had happened upon a 1,000-year-old treasure,&quot; Cecilia Leung of Sotheby&#39;s told CNN of the find.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
'Ding' bowl, Northern Song dynastyThis rare Chinese "Ding" bowl was bought for about $3 from a New York state yard sale in the US in 2007 and subsequently sold for $2.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York in 2013. "At the time, the purchaser had no idea that they had happened upon a 1,000-year-old treasure," Cecilia Leung of Sotheby's told CNN of the find.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
This rare vase first sold at a Sotheby&#39;s Hong Kong auction in 1980 for a little more than $32,000 (HK$253,000). It subsequently sold at a Sotheby&#39;s auction in 2016 for more than $5.7 million (HK$44,440,000).
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Blue and white 'Eight Immortals' vase, Qianlong period, Qing dynastyThis rare vase first sold at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction in 1980 for a little more than $32,000 (HK$253,000). It subsequently sold at a Sotheby's auction in 2016 for more than $5.7 million (HK$44,440,000).
Hide Caption
8 of 17
This piece was used as a doorstop in a family&#39;s Long Island, New York, home in the US for decades and only came to light when the owners saw a similar piece in a Sotheby&#39;s advertisement. It subsequently sold for US$1,314,500 at a Sotheby&#39;s New York auction in 2012.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Blue and white moonflask, Yongle period, Ming DynastyThis piece was used as a doorstop in a family's Long Island, New York, home in the US for decades and only came to light when the owners saw a similar piece in a Sotheby's advertisement. It subsequently sold for US$1,314,500 at a Sotheby's New York auction in 2012.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
&quot;One of my absolute favorite pieces is the Southern Song dynasty (12th-14th century) Guanyao vase. It belonged to the late Japanese dealer and collector Goro Sakamoto and it is something that none of us knew he owned until he asked me to go and sit in his tea ceremony room on my own,&quot; Chow says. &quot;It was an aesthetic revelation.&quot; The vase sold at a Sotheby&#39;s 2008 auction for more than $8.6 million (HK$67,527,500).
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
'Guan' Mallet vase, Southern Song Dynasty"One of my absolute favorite pieces is the Southern Song dynasty (12th-14th century) Guanyao vase. It belonged to the late Japanese dealer and collector Goro Sakamoto and it is something that none of us knew he owned until he asked me to go and sit in his tea ceremony room on my own," Chow says. "It was an aesthetic revelation." The vase sold at a Sotheby's 2008 auction for more than $8.6 million (HK$67,527,500).
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Pola Antebi, head of Chinese ceramics and works of art at Christie&#39;s Hong Kong, holds up a pair of famille-rose &quot;peach&quot; bowls. The small bowls, dated between 1723-1735, sold for more than $6.5 million (HK$50,720,000) at a Christie&#39;s 2007 auction.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Yongzheng famille rose 'peach' bowls, Qing dynastyPola Antebi, head of Chinese ceramics and works of art at Christie's Hong Kong, holds up a pair of famille-rose "peach" bowls. The small bowls, dated between 1723-1735, sold for more than $6.5 million (HK$50,720,000) at a Christie's 2007 auction.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
This rare polychrome-enameled moonflask sold for more than $1.2 million (GBP1,049,250) at a 2012 Sotheby&#39;s auction in London.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
"Magpie and Prunus" Moonflask, Qianlong period, Qing dynastyThis rare polychrome-enameled moonflask sold for more than $1.2 million (GBP1,049,250) at a 2012 Sotheby's auction in London.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
An employee poses with a Yuan dynasty blue and white &quot;Dragon and Phoenix&quot; jar expected to realize 400,000-600,000 GBP ($637,600-$956,400USD) at auction as part of the forthcoming Sotheby&#39;s Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art auction in London on November 2, 2012.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Blue and white 'Dragon and Phoenix' jar, Yuan dynastyAn employee poses with a Yuan dynasty blue and white "Dragon and Phoenix" jar expected to realize 400,000-600,000 GBP ($637,600-$956,400USD) at auction as part of the forthcoming Sotheby's Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art auction in London on November 2, 2012.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
This rare Chinese porcelain Ru &lt;em&gt;guanyao&lt;/em&gt; brush washer dish from the Northern Song Dynasty (960 to 1127) sold for $26.7 million (HK$207,860,000) at a Sotheby&#39;s 2012 auction in Hong Kong, a record price for Song ceramics.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Ru Guanyao Brush Washer, Northern Song dynastyThis rare Chinese porcelain Ru guanyao brush washer dish from the Northern Song Dynasty (960 to 1127) sold for $26.7 million (HK$207,860,000) at a Sotheby's 2012 auction in Hong Kong, a record price for Song ceramics.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Chinese ceramics collector Alice Cheng holds an 18th century Chinese famille-rose &quot;swallows bowl&quot; she purchased at a Christie&#39;s auction in Hong Kong in 2006. The tiny bowl sold for $19.4 million (HK$151.3 million), breaking the record at that time for a piece of Chinese ceramic art at auction.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Famille rose "swallows bowl", Qianlong period, Qing dynastyChinese ceramics collector Alice Cheng holds an 18th century Chinese famille-rose "swallows bowl" she purchased at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong in 2006. The tiny bowl sold for $19.4 million (HK$151.3 million), breaking the record at that time for a piece of Chinese ceramic art at auction.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
This unique enameled famille-rose &quot;Lingzhi&quot; wall vase was made for China&#39;s Qianlong Emperor, who reigned from 1736 to 1795. It sold for $1.78 million (HK$13,880,000) at a Sotheby&#39;s Hong Kong auction in 2015.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Enameled famille-rose "Lingzhi" wall vase, Qing dynastyThis unique enameled famille-rose "Lingzhi" wall vase was made for China's Qianlong Emperor, who reigned from 1736 to 1795. It sold for $1.78 million (HK$13,880,000) at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction in 2015.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
This blue-and-white Ming dynasty &quot;Bird&quot; Charger dish was expected to fetch between $6.4 million to $10.3 million in a Sotheby&#39;s 2012 Hong Kong auction but failed to find a buyer.
Photos: The rising prices of fine Chinese ceramics
Blue and white 'Bird' charger, Ming dynastyThis blue-and-white Ming dynasty "Bird" Charger dish was expected to fetch between $6.4 million to $10.3 million in a Sotheby's 2012 Hong Kong auction but failed to find a buyer.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
sothebys ceramics 2Chinese chicken cup sotheby&#39;sChicken cup world record sothebyssothebys ceramics 9 RGBsothebys ceramics 5sothebys ceramics 7sothebys ceramics 3sothebys ceramics 10sothebys ceramics 6sothebys ceramics 8 RGBgetty ceramics 2getty ceramics 3getty ceramics 4getty ceramics 5China ceramics swallows bowlsothebys ceramics 4sothebys record ceramics

Story highlights

  • Soaring auction prices for fine Chinese porcelain have unearthed some previously unidentified finds
  • They have also attracted a large number of increasingly sophisticated fakes to the market

Hong Kong (CNN)Stories of "undiscovered" Chinese ceramics that sell for spectacular prices at auction inspire some to hunt through their attics for potential hidden treasure.

Occasional finds such as a Chinese "Ding" bowl that was purchased for $3 at a yard sale and subsequently sold at a 2013 New York auction for $2.2 million help keep local flea markets busy.
Read: Secret treasure: Historic banknote found inside ancient Chinese sculpture
    But discoveries like these are the exception rather than the rule, according to Nicolas Chow, chairman of Chinese works of art at Sotheby's Asia.
    He says that while a rapid two-decade rise in prices for fine Chinese porcelain has uncovered a few rare treasures, it has mostly encouraged a large number of sophisticated fakes.
    Read More
    As Chow notes, after a small but very rare Chinese "chicken cup" set an auction record after it sold for $36 million at Sotheby's auction in 2014, the vessels became "the most faked Chinese porcelain objects in China."
    The world-record &quot;chicken cup,&quot; is displayed by Sotheby&#39;s Nicolas Chow
    The world-record "chicken cup," is displayed by Sotheby's Nicolas Chow
    Read: "Holy grail" of Chinese porcelain nets record bid for Sotheby's
    CNN spoke with Chow to find out what makes Chinese ceramics so special, what to look for when appraising a piece and how to avoid getting duped.
    CNN: What key factors have driven the growth in prices for fine Chinese ceramics over the past decade?
    Chow: The market for Chinese ceramics and works of art has really been rising over the last century, but what we've seen since the dramatic rise of the Chinese economy, particularly since the late 1990's, is a staggering rise in prices in this field.
    China&#39;s private art museums: Icons or empty vanity projects?
    China's private art museums: Icons or empty vanity projects?
    You have all this new wealth in China and very high net worth individuals who are extremely hungry to reclaim their past.
    Why are ceramics so important in Chinese history?
    Ceramics has always had an important place in China and although you've got traditions elsewhere -- in the Middle East, in Europe -- the history in China goes back thousands of years. The Chinese refined the technology over time and their advances are unmatched anywhere else in the world.
    The appreciation and a tradition of collecting Chinese ceramics also goes back a long way; beginning from the Tang dynasty (8th century) and the Song dynasty (9th to 13th centuries), many scholars and poets wrote about and compared the virtues of various wares. This is connected to the tradition of tea-drinking.
    Read: The complex art of the lion dance
    What makes one piece of Chinese porcelain more valuable than another?
    There are a few fundamental tenants when you look at an object. These are rarity, quality, beauty, condition and provenance. You could also add historical value.
    This 18th century Chinese famille rose &quot;swallows bowl&quot; sold for $19.5 million (HK$151.3 million) in 2006, breaking the auction record at that time
    This 18th century Chinese famille rose "swallows bowl" sold for $19.5 million (HK$151.3 million) in 2006, breaking the auction record at that time
    What advice would you give someone who is thinking about becoming a collector of fine Chinese ceramics?
    Firstly start on the right track. Develop your interest through museum visits, and then come to auction previews. Not necessarily to buy the first time but they are an open space, a transparent platform. You can look, touch, you can get a feel for what these objects should look and feel like without having to buy anything.
    And I would say give yourself at least one or two seasons to get familiar and really find what it is you are particularly interested in, because Chinese ceramics is a vast subject. Then do price research to get a sense of where the market sits.
    Read: China's 'Annie Leibovitz' is changing how the world sees China
    You mentioned that rising prices have resulted in an increasing number of sophisticated fakes in the collecting market. Have you met many people who have a collection they believe is real but has turned out to be fake?
    This is the story of my life basically (laughs). My real fear for anyone starting to collect is getting on the wrong track, because once you're there it's hard to extract yourself and I meet people who have spent a lifetime buying fakes.
    Fifty shades of jade: Why Chinese buyers spend millions on this stone
    Fifty shades of jade: Why Chinese buyers spend millions on this stone
    It can sound quite scary for anyone wanting to buy Chinese porcelain but the truth is, there wouldn't be so much money in our field if there was not such great consensus between auction house specialists, art dealers and museum curators as to what is genuine and what is fake. That's why I recommend starting in a transparent environment.
    The fake industry is sophisticated, but rarely do these two paths cross.
    How have the 'fakers' gotten so sophisticated?
    Before the imperial kiln site in Jingdezhen had been excavated in the mid 1990s, fakers couldn't work with the real thing and so they couldn't feel or tell how it felt. But since the kilns have been properly excavated, there are so many shards there, the fakers can get a hold of this material and get a sense of how an eighteenth century or fifteenth century body should feel.
    So since then there's been a huge leap in faking the clay and the body of these porcelains.
    Read: Abandoned architectural marvels in China's largest ghost town
    How can someone starting out as a collector avoid getting duped by fake ceramics?
    With fakes, when it seems too good to be true, it is too good to be true, especially for someone who is collecting part time.
    The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments is up for auction in Beverly Hills on November 16, 2016. Bidding will start at $250,000.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments is up for auction in Beverly Hills on November 16, 2016. Bidding will start at $250,000.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    &quot;The tablet&#39;s significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world&#39;s great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam,&quot; says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ha.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Heritage Auctions&lt;/a&gt;, who will be conducting the sale.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    "The tablet's significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world's great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam," says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for Heritage Auctions, who will be conducting the sale.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China&#39;s Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture&#39;s age, which dates back to China&#39;s Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it&#39;s more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/27/luxury/ancient-roman-coins-japan/&quot;&gt;recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan&lt;/a&gt;. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    &quot;I couldn&#39;t believe they&#39;d found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle,&quot; archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    "I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Archaeologists recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;scientific dig&lt;/a&gt; in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Archaeologists recently unearthed a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a scientific dig in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    In August 2016, the world&#39;s largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/09/luxury/most-expensive-rough-diamond/&quot;&gt;pulled&lt;/a&gt; out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    In May 2016, divers &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/16/middleeast/roman-coins-treasure-shipwreck-israel/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    In May 2016, divers discovered a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/29/europe/spain-roman-coins-found/&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were unearthed in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/20/luxury/roman-coins-switzerland-farmer/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were discovered by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/luxury/dinosaur-bone-accessories/&quot;&gt;made&lt;/a&gt; using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually made using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    Ten commandments tablet 2Ten commandments tabletTen commandments tablet 5ming dynasty auction 1ming dynasty auction 3ming dynasty auction 2ming dynasty auction 404 ancient roman coins02 ancient roman coinsnero coinworld largest pearl philippinesworlds most expensive rough diamondshipwreck ancient roman sculpturesroman coins found in spainroman coins switzerlanddinosaur bracelet
    How can you assess whether a piece of porcelain is real or fake?
    It's complex, but it's like when you see your mother. What makes her is the voice, the demeanor, the physical appearance, the smell, it's all these elements together, so it's the same with an object.
    What makes a fine piece of Chinese porcelain is the weight, the tactile feel of the glaze and the body on the base, how the mark is inscribed on the base. It's how the design is painted, the enamel used for that design, how does it shine, and how do the colors appear.
    A blue and white &#39;Bird On A Lychee Branch Charger,&#39; held by the deputy chairman for Sotheby&#39;s Asia, Nicolas Chow prior to auction
    A blue and white 'Bird On A Lychee Branch Charger,' held by the deputy chairman for Sotheby's Asia, Nicolas Chow prior to auction
    One other thing, when you make a decision, you must have had a good night's sleep because when you are tired you look at things very differently.
    About 17 years ago when I was just starting out I went on a valuation and went to a very clever dealer who served us bit of wine and it was late at night, there was just a little lamp there. He showed us (some pieces) and I thought I'd discovered a treasure trove.
    He brought them into the office the next morning and it was an absolute disaster! You need to be wide awake and alert.