(CNN) A Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife were found dead in their southwestern Ohio home Thursday. Authorities are still investigating but have said the deaths appear to be drug-related.

Brian J. Halye, 36, a pilot with Spirit Airlines and his wife, 34-year-old Courtney A. Halye, were found dead in a bedroom of their home by their children, officials said.

In one of two 911 calls placed just before 8 a.m., the oldest of their children is talking to a dispatcher while his sisters can be heard crying in the background.

Police are investigating the deaths. Several things indicate drug use may have been a factor. Centerville Police Department spokesman John Davis cited drug paraphernalia that was found at the scene as one tip-off that it appears the deaths are drug-related since .

Ken Betz, director of the Montgomery County Coroner's office, said the preliminary results of the couple's autopsies indicate that an accidental drug overdose may have led to their deaths.

