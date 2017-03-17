Trying to find love as a transgender man

Story highlights A transgender man says testosterone has changed his life

But finding a girlfriend gets a bit complicated

This video is one in a series called "Heart of the Matter," which talks about some of the biggest issues of our time through love stories.

(CNN) Devin Gutierrez is a straight man, but he's never dated a straight woman.

A transgender man, Gutierrez grew up as a woman. In high school, he was a bit of a tomboy and came out as a lesbian. But even then, he knew there was something more he was missing.

"Being in a woman's body, I felt trapped," he said. "I would see myself in the mirror and see the feminine features of my body, and I would hate it."

A year ago, the 30-year-old began taking testosterone, and his life completely changed.

He expected some of the change: Gutierrez knew his his muscles would grow, his voice would drop and his facial hair would come in. But there were surprising changes as well.

