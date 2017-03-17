(CNN) Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will return to former club Real Madrid after the two teams were paired in the Champions League quarterfinal draw.

Ancelotti guided Real to their 10th Champions League title in 2014, but was sacked a year later and after taking a year-long sabbatical he took over as Bayern Munich coach.

Barcelona, who reached the last eight after an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, faces Juventus, Leicester City plays Atletico Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund meets Monaco.

Read More