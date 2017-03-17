Breaking News

Champions League: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in quarterfinals

March 17, 2017

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique had said it was possible but few had believed him.
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique had said it was possible but few had believed him.
Four goals down from the first leg, Barcelona required nothing short of a sporting miracle to have any chance of coming back.
With just two minutes of regulation time remaining, Barcelona had a 3-1 lead on the night but required a further three goals to go through after Edinson Cavani's 62nd-minute strike.
A pinpoint Neymar freekick in the 88th minute might have induced Parisian nerves but it wasn't until Luis Suarez went down in the penalty area in added time that Barcelona truly believed.
Suddenly Barcelona had the chance to make it 5-1 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate. Neymar made no mistake, setting up a grandstand finish.
Barcelona had the PSG players staggering back onto the ropes and, with more or less the final kick of the game, Sergi Roberto scored the goal that would reverberate around the world.
Staff, players and supporters could barely contain themselves. Mission impossible had been completed and Barcelona had reached the Champions League quarterfinals in a manner never seen before.
From 4-0 down to 6-5 up, Enrique -- who is leaving Barca at the end of this season -- had overseen perhaps the greatest Champions League knockout stage comeback of all time.
A pinpoint Neymar freekick in the 88th minute might have induced Parisian nerves but it wasn't until Luis Suarez went down in the penalty area in added time that Barcelona truly believed.
Suddenly Barcelona had the chance to make it 5-1 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate. Neymar made no mistake, setting up a grandstand finish.
Suddenly Barcelona had the chance to make it 5-1 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate. Neymar made no mistake, setting up a grandstand finish.
Barcelona had the PSG players staggering back onto the ropes and, with more or less the final kick of the game, Sergi Roberto scored the goal that would &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/08/football/barcelona-psg-reactions/&quot;&gt;reverberate around the world. &lt;/a&gt;
Barcelona had the PSG players staggering back onto the ropes and, with more or less the final kick of the game, Sergi Roberto scored the goal that would reverberate around the world.
Staff, players and supporters could barely contain themselves. Mission impossible had been completed and Barcelona had reached the Champions League quarterfinals in a manner never seen before.
Staff, players and supporters could barely contain themselves. Mission impossible had been completed and Barcelona had reached the Champions League quarterfinals in a manner never seen before.
From 4-0 down to 6-5 up, Enrique -- who is leaving Barca at the end of this season -- had overseen perhaps the greatest Champions League knockout stage comeback of all time.
From 4-0 down to 6-5 up, Enrique -- who is leaving Barca at the end of this season -- had overseen perhaps the greatest Champions League knockout stage comeback of all time.
(CNN)Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will return to former club Real Madrid after the two teams were paired in the Champions League quarterfinal draw Friday.

Ancelotti guided Real to its long-awaited 10th European title in 2014, but was sacked a year later. After taking a year-long sabbatical, the Italian took over as coach of German champion Bayern.
"Matches against Real are obviously special for me. It'll be exciting for me to go back to Madrid," Ancelotti said.
    "Real has a fantastic team, fantastic players and a fantastic coach. It'll be difficult but we're confident and we have a chance to go through. Little things can be the difference."
    Real's La Liga rival Barcelona, which reached the last eight after an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, faces Italy's Juventus in a rematch of the 2015 final.
    Leicester City, the only English club remaining in the competition, plays Atletico Madrid -- Spain's third title hopeful -- while Germany's Borussia Dortmund meets French league leader Monaco.
    The first-leg ties take place on April 11-12, with the return matches on April 18-19.
    In the Europa League, favorite Manchester United was drawn against Belgian side Anderlecht.
    The possibility of winning the continent's second-tier competition arguably offers United the best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, given Jose Mourinho's side is sixth in the English Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
    Spain's Celta Vigo faces Genk of Belgium, Dutch club Ajax meets Germany's Schalke, while French club Lyon takes on Besiktas of Turkey.