Story highlights Real Madrid and Barcelona kept apart

Man Utd vs. Anderlecht in Europa League

(CNN) Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will return to former club Real Madrid after the two teams were paired in the Champions League quarterfinal draw Friday.

Ancelotti guided Real to its long-awaited 10th European title in 2014, but was sacked a year later. After taking a year-long sabbatical, the Italian took over as coach of German champion Bayern.

Previous European Cup quarter-final appearances:



33 Real Madrid

27 Bayern

18 Barça

16 Juventus

8 Atlético

7 Dortmund

4 Monaco

0 Leicester pic.twitter.com/Xb8y0RRol1 — CNN Football (@CNNFC) March 17, 2017

"Matches against Real are obviously special for me. It'll be exciting for me to go back to Madrid," Ancelotti said.

"Real has a fantastic team, fantastic players and a fantastic coach. It'll be difficult but we're confident and we have a chance to go through. Little things can be the difference."

Real's La Liga rival Barcelona, which reached the last eight after an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, faces Italy's Juventus in a rematch of the 2015 final.