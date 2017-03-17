Story highlights
- Real Madrid and Barcelona kept apart
- Man Utd vs. Anderlecht in Europa League
(CNN)Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will return to former club Real Madrid after the two teams were paired in the Champions League quarterfinal draw.
Ancelotti guided Real to their 10th Champions League title in 2014, but was sacked a year later and after taking a year-long sabbatical he took over as Bayern Munich coach.
Barcelona, who reached the last eight after an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, faces Juventus, Leicester City plays Atletico Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund meets Monaco.
The first leg ties take place on 11 and 12 April, with the return matches on either 18 or 19 April.
In the Europe League, favorites Manchester United were drawn against Belgian side Anderlecht.
The possibility of winning the Europa League arguably offers United the best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, given Jose Mourinho's side is sixth in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
Spain's Celta Vigo take another Genk of Belgium, Dutch club Ajax meet Germany's Schalke while French club Lyon take on Besiktas of Turkey.