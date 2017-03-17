BBC crew makes dramatic escape as Mount Etna volcano erupts

(CNN) A group of tourists and a BBC camera crew have made a dramatic escape after Europe's tallest active volcano , Mount Etna in Italy, erupted Thursday.

"Very relieved to be safe" - the terrifying moment @BBCMorelle and crew were caught up in Mount Etna eruption https://t.co/11inHwxYPO pic.twitter.com/Zz0JKmWU1v

Rebecca Morelle, the BBC's global science correspondent, described the group's rapid descent.

A satellite image of Mount Etna erupting on March 16, 2017, by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite.

Morelle later posted a photo on Twitter of camerawoman Rachel Price holding up a jacket with a hole burned through it by a "lump of rock".

Back at hotel now after Etna explosion. Here's @NewsCamerawoman with the massive hole a lump of rock burnt through her coat. pic.twitter.com/GVSyj3Sa9A — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Fire and ice

The so-called "phreatic explosion," caused by flowing lava coming into contact with snow, happened at an altitude of around 2,900 meters (9,500 feet) on a crater on the south-eastern side of the peak, causing blistering hot rocks and steam to be thrown violently into the air.

Andrea Kiss, a tourist who filmed footage of lava moving down the side of the volcano around half an hour before the eruption, told CNN that she knew something had happened when "injured people appeared at the cable car station." Kiss added that her guide told her the lava was around 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 Fahrenheit).

caution HOT 🌋🔥☄️ #italia #sicilia #etna #lava #view #scenery #travelgram #mik #cnnireport A post shared by andrea kiss (@aerdna_k) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Boris Behncke, a volcanologist with the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy, was among those observing the crater when the eruption occurred.

