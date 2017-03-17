Story highlights Banks took a season off

She will also host "America's Got Talent"

(CNN) Tyra Banks loves working on America's shows.

Fresh off the news that Banks will be taking over hosting duties on "America's Got Talent," the model/mogul has announced she is returning to helm the show she created, "America's Next Top Model."

"I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back," Banks tweeted Thursday.

I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

She stopped hosting the reality model series last year when The CW Network canceled the show after 22 cycles.

"ANTM" moved to VH1 with singer Rita Ora as host and Banks continuing as executive producer.

Read More