Marion Cotillard welcomes a daughter

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

(CNN)Marion Cotillard is a new mother again.

The actress and her partner Guillaume Canet recently welcomed a baby girl, according to a rep for Cotillard. The couple also has a five-year-old son.
Cotillard announced on Instagram in September that she was pregnant.
"Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need," she wrote.
    Cotillard recently starred alongside Canet in the French comedy film, "Rock' n Roll," which he also directed.