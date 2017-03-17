Marion Cotillard welcomes a daughter

(CNN) Marion Cotillard is a new mother again.

The actress and her partner Guillaume Canet recently welcomed a baby girl, according to a rep for Cotillard. The couple also has a five-year-old son.

Cotillard announced on Instagram in September that she was pregnant.

"Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need," she wrote.

Cotillard recently starred alongside Canet in the French comedy film, "Rock' n Roll," which he also directed.