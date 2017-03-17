Eva Mendes back in the spotlight

Story highlights Mendes was on the red carpet Thursday

Her fashion line is being expanded to more stores

(CNN) It was business that got Eva Mendes back in front of the cameras.

The actress made her first red carpet appearance in six months in Miami Thursday to support her fashion line, Eva Mendes Collection.

Mendes has a partnership with New York & Company, which will soon be selling her line in more locations.

"It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami Area," Mendes said in a statement. "I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me."

Mendes has two young daughters with longtime love Ryan Gosling. She recently told Shape magazine she far prefers family time to being in the limelight.

