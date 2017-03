First look at the new 'Bachelorette'

Story highlights Rachel Lindsay has started filming

(CNN) Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" doesn't premieres until May 22, but fans have already gotten a sneak peek.

That's thanks to the show's producer, Mike Fleiss, who on Thursday live tweeted the first night of filming.

He began earlier in the day by sharing a photo of the new bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay inside her arrival limousine, captioned "Lights, cameras, limos...#TheBachelorette."

Fleiss later remarked that he believes Lindsay "will be one of the Top 3 Bachelorettes of all time. She is wonderful!!!"

I think @TheRachLindsay will be one of the Top 3 Bachelorettes of all time. She is wonderful!!! #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2017

The 31-year-old Dallas attorney is the show's first African American Bachelorette and also became the first to be revealed prior to the end of "The Bachelor's" season finale.