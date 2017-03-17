Breaking News

Amanda Seyfried elopes with Thomas Sadoski

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

Story highlights

  • Amanda Seyfried and fiance Thomas Sadoski eloped on Sunday
  • Sadoski broke the news on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' Thursday night
  • Sadoski also confirmed that Seyfried is pregnant

(CNN)Amanda Seyfried is married.

Seyfried's fiance Thomas Sadoski shared the news on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Thursday night.
"We eloped," Sadoski said while showing off his wedding ring. "We took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."
    Sadoski said they swapped vows last Sunday but they weren't completely alone. They had their dog, Finn as their loyal guest.
    He also confirmed the news that he and Seyfried are expecting their first child together.
    Congrats to the happy couple.