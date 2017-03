(CNN) Here's what you might have missed today on CNN:

— The White House apologized to the British government after Sean Spicer's unfounded claim that a UK intelligence agency spied on President Trump.

— Speaking of wiretapping, at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump joked , "At least we have something in common, perhaps." Merkel found out, after leaks by Edward Snowden, that the US National Security Agency had tapped her phone.

— As Trump stood side-by-side with Merkel, he knocked NATO nations who do not pay their "fair share" for their defense, saying that "nations must pay what they owe."

—A laptop with floor plans and evacuation protocol for Trump Tower was stolen from a Secret Service agent's car Thursday morning in Brooklyn and has not been found.