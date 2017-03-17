(CNN)Here's what you might have missed today on CNN:
— The White House apologized to the British government after Sean Spicer's unfounded claim that a UK intelligence agency spied on President Trump.
— Speaking of wiretapping, at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump joked, "At least we have something in common, perhaps." Merkel found out, after leaks by Edward Snowden, that the US National Security Agency had tapped her phone.
— As Trump stood side-by-side with Merkel, he knocked NATO nations who do not pay their "fair share" for their defense, saying that "nations must pay what they owe."
—A laptop with floor plans and evacuation protocol for Trump Tower was stolen from a Secret Service agent's car Thursday morning in Brooklyn and has not been found.
— Republican leaders are planning a vote Thursday to repeal and replace much of Obamacare, optimistic that Trump can help them close the deal.
— There's been a big shakeup in Monopoly's eight classic game pieces. The wheelbarrow, thimble and the boot, got, well, the boot.
— Golfer Cody Gribble has clearly never seen the movie "Happy Gilmore." He noticed an alligator perched near a lake and went full Steve Irwin, pushing the beast back into the water before strolling along the course.
— Before you head out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, find out if Guinness is really "good for you." If you have too much of it, here's what you can eat to beat a hangover. Cheers!