Woman emerges from swirling debris after mudslide in Peru

(CNN) In a country enduring miserable storms and deadly flooding, one woman has survived when it seemed impossible.

Weeks of rain in Peru have caused rivers to rise and people to flee.

At least 62 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after heavy rain continued its wave of destruction since the rainy season began earlier this month.

The Peruvian government said more than 60,000 people have been displaced and several cities have declared states of emergency.

Amateur video showed one woman's dramatic escape in Punta Hermosa, a suburb of the capital of Lima.

