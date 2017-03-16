Help famine victims in Africa, Yemen

Story highlights UN: 20 million people are in need of food across four countries

(CNN) Twenty million people desperately need food assistance across four countries; Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen -- according to recent figures from the United Nations.

"We stand at a critical point in history, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council . "Already at the beginning of the year we are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the UN."

Famine in South Sudan alone has left 100,000 people on the verge of starvation and almost 5 million people, more than 40% of the country's population, in need of urgent help, aid agencies say.

Somalia needs funds -- and quickly. In addition to drought and famine, diseases, like cholera and measles are spreading.

Here is a list of charities helping to provide food, water and sanitation, health and shelter in the distressed areas: