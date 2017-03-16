Breaking News

Help famine victims in Africa, Yemen

Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 1:30 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Fatuma Hassan Hussein sits with her two children Shankaron, 3, and Rahma, 15 months, in a makeshift shelter in Baidoa, Somalia. Fatuma says the family hasn&#39;t eaten properly in 10 days. She says she travelled more than a hundred miles to get to a camp in Baidoa, Somalia.
  • UN: 20 million people are in need of food across four countries
  • Famine in South Sudan alone has left 100,000 people on the verge of starvation

(CNN)Twenty million people desperately need food assistance across four countries; Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen -- according to recent figures from the United Nations.

"We stand at a critical point in history, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council. "Already at the beginning of the year we are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the UN."
Famine in South Sudan alone has left 100,000 people on the verge of starvation and almost 5 million people, more than 40% of the country's population, in need of urgent help, aid agencies say.
    Somalia needs funds -- and quickly. In addition to drought and famine, diseases, like cholera and measles are spreading.
    Here is a list of charities helping to provide food, water and sanitation, health and shelter in the distressed areas:
    Action Against Hunger
    Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen
    ChildFund
    South Sudan
    International Medical Corps
    South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen
    International Rescue Committee
    South Sudan, Somalia and across East Africa
    Mercy Corps
    South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria
    Samaritan's Purse
    South Sudan
    Save The Children
    Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya
    Yemen
    South Sudan
    UNICEF
    South Sudan
    Yemen
    CNN's Farai Sevenzo and Bryony Jones contributed to this report.

