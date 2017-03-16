Candid photos of Hitler sells for $41,000

(CNN) Candid photos of Hitler recovered from his mistress' bunker have sold in auction for $41,000.

An unidentified buyer purchased the photos, many of whom show a different side of a man whose name is synonymous with evil.

In one, Hitler sits comfortably in a deck chair on the veranda of his villa in the south of Germany, reading a document.

In another, he poses next to some smiling children.

The album was acquired by photographer in 1945. He saw a Russian soldier take it out of Eva Braun's bedroom drawer, shortly after Hitler and Eva committed suicide, leaving little doubt about its authenticity.

