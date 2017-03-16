Breaking News

The week in 26 photos

Updated 8:59 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Children play during a sandstorm in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, March 10. Once the commercial heart of Syria, Aleppo went from a bustling city of more than 2 million people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/middleeast/aleppo-what-you-need-to-know/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to a devastated war zone&lt;/a&gt; where entire blocks were reduced to rubble.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Children play during a sandstorm in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, March 10. Once the commercial heart of Syria, Aleppo went from a bustling city of more than 2 million people to a devastated war zone where entire blocks were reduced to rubble.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 15. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/15/politics/donald-trump-travel-ban-judge-ruling/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;decried a federal judge&#39;s decision to block his latest travel ban,&lt;/a&gt; saying it endangers national security and makes the United States look weak.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 15. He decried a federal judge's decision to block his latest travel ban, saying it endangers national security and makes the United States look weak.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Dalmatians take part in the annual Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Friday, March 10.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Dalmatians take part in the annual Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Friday, March 10.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
Nadia Hanan Madalo hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, at an airport in San Diego on Wednesday, March 15. Madalo and her family are Iraqi refugees who were forced to flee the town of Batnaya after ISIS militants invaded several years ago.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Nadia Hanan Madalo hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, at an airport in San Diego on Wednesday, March 15. Madalo and her family are Iraqi refugees who were forced to flee the town of Batnaya after ISIS militants invaded several years ago.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Workers clear snow in New York&#39;s Times Square on Tuesday, March 14. The city was spared the worst of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/14/weather/gallery/northeast-winter-weather-0314/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this week&#39;s nor&#39;easter,&lt;/a&gt; but it still got plenty of wet and heavy snow. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/14/us/new-york-winter-storm-before-after-sliders/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See New York before and after the storm&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Workers clear snow in New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 14. The city was spared the worst of this week's nor'easter, but it still got plenty of wet and heavy snow. See New York before and after the storm
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Tibetan monks wear ceremonial seeds on their heads as they listen to the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, in Dharamsala, India, on Tuesday, March 14.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Tibetan monks wear ceremonial seeds on their heads as they listen to the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, in Dharamsala, India, on Tuesday, March 14.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Tourists visit a 16th-century Dutch fort in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 10.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Tourists visit a 16th-century Dutch fort in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 10.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
A coffin is buried outside a church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, March 13. More than 100 people were killed after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/15/africa/ethiopia-trash-landslide-death-toll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a weekend landslide&lt;/a&gt; at a massive landfill.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A coffin is buried outside a church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, March 13. More than 100 people were killed after a weekend landslide at a massive landfill.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
A Volkswagen car is stored at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Tuesday, March 14.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A Volkswagen car is stored at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Tuesday, March 14.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
A model wears a creation by Angolan designer Nadir Tati during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, March 12.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A model wears a creation by Angolan designer Nadir Tati during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, March 12.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Intoxicated men rest in Jerusalem as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, March 13.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Intoxicated men rest in Jerusalem as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, March 13.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Copies of &quot;America First,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/16/politics/donald-trump-budget-blueprint/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;President Donald Trump&#39;s budget proposal,&lt;/a&gt; are arranged in Washington on Thursday, March 16. The outline calls for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, and it slashes funding to agencies such as the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/16/politics/trump-budget-cuts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Here&#39;s what Trump&#39;s budget proposes to cut&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Copies of "America First," President Donald Trump's budget proposal, are arranged in Washington on Thursday, March 16. The outline calls for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, and it slashes funding to agencies such as the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut
Hide Caption
12 of 26
Traffic officers train in Jinan, China, on Sunday, March 12.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Traffic officers train in Jinan, China, on Sunday, March 12.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
Workers in Cairo excavate a giant 3,000-year-old statue, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/africa/ramses-ii-ozymandias-statue-cairo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thought to depict Ramses II,&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, March 13. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities described it as &quot;one of (its) most important archaeological discoveries.&quot; Ramses II, otherwise known as Ozymandias, ruled from 1279 to 1213 B.C.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Workers in Cairo excavate a giant 3,000-year-old statue, thought to depict Ramses II, on Monday, March 13. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities described it as "one of (its) most important archaeological discoveries." Ramses II, otherwise known as Ozymandias, ruled from 1279 to 1213 B.C.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
Sailors work on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a training exercise east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, March 14. It was the annual Foal Eagle exercise with South Korea.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Sailors work on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a training exercise east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, March 14. It was the annual Foal Eagle exercise with South Korea.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
A student plays with colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, March 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/13/asia/gallery/holi-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Holi festival of colors&lt;/a&gt; is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A student plays with colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, March 12. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
A dead orca is examined after it washed up on a beach in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, March 14.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A dead orca is examined after it washed up on a beach in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, March 14.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
A worker walks between spotlights that were gathered backstage at the State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, March 13. The building is being reconstructed.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A worker walks between spotlights that were gathered backstage at the State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, March 13. The building is being reconstructed.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
Pop star Demi Lovato gets slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids&#39; Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Pop star Demi Lovato gets slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
An injured man is carried atop an Iraqi armored vehicle during clashes with ISIS militants in Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, March 14. An offensive began in February &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to reclaim western Mosul,&lt;/a&gt; ISIS&#39; last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
An injured man is carried atop an Iraqi armored vehicle during clashes with ISIS militants in Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, March 14. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
Hospitality staff members jump for a photo at Beijing&#39;s Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, March 15. Beijing was hosting the closing session of the National People&#39;s Congress.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Hospitality staff members jump for a photo at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, March 15. Beijing was hosting the closing session of the National People's Congress.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
A polar bear named Nan enjoys the snow Tuesday, March 14, at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A polar bear named Nan enjoys the snow Tuesday, March 14, at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
A woman waits to cast her vote at a school in Staphorst, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte staved off a challenge from his far-right rival in an election widely seen as an indicator of populist sentiment in Europe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/15/europe/netherlands-dutch-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;preliminary results indicated.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A woman waits to cast her vote at a school in Staphorst, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte staved off a challenge from his far-right rival in an election widely seen as an indicator of populist sentiment in Europe, preliminary results indicated.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
An ultra-Orthodox Jew is hit by a police water cannon during an anti-draft protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 15.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
An ultra-Orthodox Jew is hit by a police water cannon during an anti-draft protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 15.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Iraqis line up to receive food supplies in a neighborhood recently liberated in Mosul on Tuesday, March 14.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Iraqis line up to receive food supplies in a neighborhood recently liberated in Mosul on Tuesday, March 14.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
People in Seoul, South Korea, celebrate with fireworks after the country&#39;s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Friday, March 10. Demonstrators both for and against Park &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/asia/gallery/park-impeachement-south-korea/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;took to the streets&lt;/a&gt; after the verdict. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/09/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0310/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 31 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
People in Seoul, South Korea, celebrate with fireworks after the country's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Friday, March 10. Demonstrators both for and against Park took to the streets after the verdict. See last week in 31 photos
Hide Caption
26 of 26
01 week in photos 031702 week in photos 031703 week in photos 031704 week in photos 031705 week in photos 031706 week in photos 031707 week in photos 031708 week in photos 031709 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED10 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 031712 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED14 week in photos 031715 week in photos 031716 week in photos 031717 week in photos 031718 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED19 week in photos 031720 week in photos 031721 week in photos 031722 week in photos 031723 week in photos 031724 week in photos 031725 week in photos 031726 week in photos 0317 RESTRICTED
Take a look at 26 photos of the week from March 10 through March 16.