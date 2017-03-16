Photos: The week in 26 photos Children play during a sandstorm in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, March 10. Once the commercial heart of Syria, Aleppo went from a bustling city of more than 2 million people to a devastated war zone where entire blocks were reduced to rubble. Hide Caption 1 of 26

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 15. He decried a federal judge's decision to block his latest travel ban, saying it endangers national security and makes the United States look weak.

Dalmatians take part in the annual Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Friday, March 10.

Nadia Hanan Madalo hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, at an airport in San Diego on Wednesday, March 15. Madalo and her family are Iraqi refugees who were forced to flee the town of Batnaya after ISIS militants invaded several years ago.

Workers clear snow in New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 14. The city was spared the worst of this week's nor'easter, but it still got plenty of wet and heavy snow. See New York before and after the storm

Tibetan monks wear ceremonial seeds on their heads as they listen to the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, in Dharamsala, India, on Tuesday, March 14.

Tourists visit a 16th-century Dutch fort in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 10.

A coffin is buried outside a church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, March 13. More than 100 people were killed after a weekend landslide at a massive landfill.

A Volkswagen car is stored at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Tuesday, March 14.

A model wears a creation by Angolan designer Nadir Tati during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, March 12.

Intoxicated men rest in Jerusalem as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, March 13.

Copies of "America First," President Donald Trump's budget proposal, are arranged in Washington on Thursday, March 16. The outline calls for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, and it slashes funding to agencies such as the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut

Traffic officers train in Jinan, China, on Sunday, March 12.

Workers in Cairo excavate a giant 3,000-year-old statue, thought to depict Ramses II, on Monday, March 13. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities described it as "one of (its) most important archaeological discoveries." Ramses II, otherwise known as Ozymandias, ruled from 1279 to 1213 B.C.

Sailors work on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a training exercise east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, March 14. It was the annual Foal Eagle exercise with South Korea.

A student plays with colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, March 12. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.

A dead orca is examined after it washed up on a beach in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, March 14.

A worker walks between spotlights that were gathered backstage at the State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, March 13. The building is being reconstructed.

Pop star Demi Lovato gets slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11.

An injured man is carried atop an Iraqi armored vehicle during clashes with ISIS militants in Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, March 14. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.

Hospitality staff members jump for a photo at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, March 15. Beijing was hosting the closing session of the National People's Congress.

A polar bear named Nan enjoys the snow Tuesday, March 14, at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois.

A woman waits to cast her vote at a school in Staphorst, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte staved off a challenge from his far-right rival in an election widely seen as an indicator of populist sentiment in Europe, preliminary results indicated.

An ultra-Orthodox Jew is hit by a police water cannon during an anti-draft protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 15.

Iraqis line up to receive food supplies in a neighborhood recently liberated in Mosul on Tuesday, March 14.