The week in 26 photos

Dalmatians take part in the annual Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Friday, March 10.
Nadia Hanan Madalo hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, at an airport in San Diego on Wednesday, March 15. Madalo and her family are Iraqi refugees who were forced to flee the town of Batnaya after ISIS militants invaded several years ago.
Tibetan monks wear ceremonial seeds on their heads as they listen to the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, in Dharamsala, India, on Tuesday, March 14.
Tourists visit a 16th-century Dutch fort in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 10.
A Volkswagen car is stored at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Tuesday, March 14.
A model wears a creation by Angolan designer Nadir Tati during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, March 12.
Intoxicated men rest in Jerusalem as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, March 13.
Traffic officers train in Jinan, China, on Sunday, March 12.
Sailors work on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a training exercise east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, March 14. It was the annual Foal Eagle exercise with South Korea.
A dead orca is examined after it washed up on a beach in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, March 14.
A worker walks between spotlights that were gathered backstage at the State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, March 13. The building is being reconstructed.
Pop star Demi Lovato gets slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11.
Hospitality staff members jump for a photo at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, March 15. Beijing was hosting the closing session of the National People's Congress.
A polar bear named Nan enjoys the snow Tuesday, March 14, at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois.
An ultra-Orthodox Jew is hit by a police water cannon during an anti-draft protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 15.
Iraqis line up to receive food supplies in a neighborhood recently liberated in Mosul on Tuesday, March 14.