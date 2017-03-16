Expect a warmer spring, NOAA says

Story highlights Spring is forecast to be warmer than average

Long-range forecasts aren't always accurate

(CNN) If you were expecting April showers this spring, you might just be in for a surprise

With the first day of the new season coming up fast, most Americans can look forward to next month being warm rather than wet. That's according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center -- which released its seasonal outlook Thursday.

The outlook -- which covers April, May and June -- says that most of the country should be expecting normal precipitation levels and much higher than normal temperatures.

Above-average temperatures are expected for a large area of the United States and there are no areas that are expected to have below-average temperatures, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at the center.

The predictions of warmer than normal temperatures come just after millions were hit by heavy snow in the Northeast. Just as many people in the United States began dusting off their grills and putting out their spring patio furniture, winter decided to make an unwelcome return. As cherry trees blossomed and grass turned green, many places in New York and Pennsylvania received more than 3 feet of snow. Winter sent a huge message to not pull out those flip flops quite yet.

Read More