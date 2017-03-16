Quit tweeting your travel ban anger to @hawaii

(CNN) The internet can be a fickle place. For Ryan Ozawa, owner of the Twitter handle @hawaii, it turned weird on Wednesday.

At 12:52 p.m. in Hawaii, the news broke. A federal judge there had placed a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.

Shortly after that, the tweet onslaught began.

@TEN_GOP I Hope @Hawaii Is The FIRST ATTACK BY THE PEOPLE THAT WILL BE COMING In There State To do the USA Harm ! #RT #TooBadTooSad On usAll — Sarah Farley (@Ssmfarley777) March 15, 2017

@HawaiiHTA @hawaii Remind me to never go back to Hawaii. Sorry you have an activist judge ruling against Trump & America. — Elkin L Evens (@ElkinEvens) March 15, 2017

Ozawa just sat back and watched his Twitter mentions explode.

"All I knew while I was at my desk my phone would buzz more than it normally did," he said.

@Hawaii so how many American casualties are acceptable to you ? We'll be canceling our trip this year and going some where safe #POTUS — YoteDog (@YoteDog) March 15, 2017

