Aspiring teen model struck by train during photo shoot

Story highlights Fredzania Thompson was engaged and expecting her first child

'Zanie' loved volleyball, makeup, and modeling, according to a GoFundMe page established for her funeral

(CNN) A Texas teenager who wanted to become a model was struck and killed by a train during a photo shoot.

Fredzania Thompson - or Zanie as she was known to family and friends - was a student at Blinn College, but she had a bigger dream.

"She wanted to model. She definitely had the talent, and the smile for it," Earl Chatman, her fiance told KBTX

According to authorities, Thompson was having photos taken with the train tracks as her backdrop. She began moving away from a train coming down the tracks when she was struck by another train coming in the opposite direction, on another set of tracks.

Police say they are investigating the incident, as is "common practice for our agency."

