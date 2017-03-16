(CNN) Markeith Loyd, the Florida man who sparked an extensive manhunt after allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a police officer, will not face the death penalty, State Attorney Aramis Ayala said Thursday.

At a press conference, Ayala said she had studied the issue and decided her administration would not seek the death penalty in any cases, saying capital punishment in Florida had led to "chaos, uncertainty, and turmoil."

She argued that evidence showed the death penalty was overly expensive, slow, did not increase public safety and inhumane.

In a statement Wednesday night, Orlando police Chief John Mina said he was "extremely upset" to learn that prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Loyd.

"I have seen the video of Markeith Loyd executing Lt. Debra Clayton while she lay defenseless on the ground," the police chief said.

Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed outside a Walmart on January 9.

"She was given no chance to live. A cop killer -- who also killed his pregnant girlfriend -- should not be given that chance. The heinous crimes that he committed in our community are the very reason we have the death penalty as an option under the law."

Loyd and Dixon had been involved in a relationship and had a child on the way, authorities said. He had been on the run since that shooting at an Orlando residence.

Clayton received word January 9 that Loyd was near a Walmart and tried to confront him.

Mina said the suspect "basically opened fire on" Clayton as soon as she told him to stop and continued to shoot even after she was down.

Shawn Dunlap, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge 25, also slammed the decision not to charge Loyd with the death penalty as an "epic injustice."

"The death penalty is the law of the land in the state of Florida, and I believe that if there ever was a case for its use this would be the one," Dunlap said.

'I'm a human being'

When asked to enter a plea this month, Loyd responded: "For the record, I want to state that I am Markeith Loyd. Flesh and blood. I'm a human being. I'm not a fictitious person. I'm not a corporation," he said.

Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten entered a not guilty plea on Loyd's behalf.

Loyd had a series of verbal outbursts when he questioned why the court placed charges against him.

"The state of Florida has charged you with these offenses, not the court," Lauten explained.

Loyd repeatedly insisted on representing himself.

He was found competent to make that decision, but the judge ordered a public defender be assigned as standby counsel.

Court documents indicate Loyd has not been diagnosed with a mental issue, has 10 years' worth of schooling and has a GED certificate.

Trials set

Heavily armed officers arrested Loyd at an Orlando house in January.

At the time, Loyd said the full story had not been told about the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend.

A pretrial hearing for the Dixon case is set for April 17, Lauten said. Jury selection for that trial will begin on May 1. The case is expected to last about two weeks.

On June 19, Loyd will stand trial, accused of killing Clayton. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 12.

The next status hearing is scheduled for Monday.