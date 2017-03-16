Story highlights Orlando police chief says he's "extremely upset" about prosecutors' decision

(CNN) A Florida man who sparked an extensive manhunt after allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting an officer will not face the death penalty, Orlando police Chief John Mina said.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mina said he had spoken with State Attorney Aramis Ayala and was "extremely upset" to learn that prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd.

Loyd was indicted on 11 counts, including murder, firearm and other charges in the December 13 death of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and the January 9 death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

"I have seen the video of Markeith Loyd executing Lt. Debra Clayton while she lay defenseless on the ground," the police chief said in a statement.

Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed outside a Walmart on January 9.

"She was given no chance to live. A cop killer -- who also killed his pregnant girlfriend -- should not be given that chance. The heinous crimes that he committed in our community are the very reason we have the death penalty as an option under the law."

