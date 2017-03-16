Story highlights Slain FDNY emergency medical technician is a 14-year veteran, mayor says

A 25-year-old male suspect is in custody

(CNN) A New York City Fire Department emergency medical technician was killed and a second was injured after a man stole their ambulance and struck them in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.

"We lost a good woman," Mayor Bill de Blasio, addressing reporters at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, said of the 44 year-old woman who was fatally struck.

The second EMT, also a woman, suffered minor injuries in the incident which took place shortly after 7 p.m., de Blasio said.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the two EMTs were responding to a call in the Soundview section of the Bronx when a passing motorist alerted them to a man riding on the back of the ambulance.

Nigro said the EMTs stopped the ambulance and got out to investigate near an intersection in the Morris Park section.

