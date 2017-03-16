Man charged with kicking, yelling at Muslim Delta employee

Story highlights Passenger is accused of shouting "Trump is here now" and kicking Muslim Delta employee

He faces charges including aggravated harassment and hate crime charges

(CNN) A traveler is accused of going on a racist tirade at John F. Kennedy Airport, yelling threatening slurs and kicking a Muslim Delta employee in the leg.

Robin Rhodes, 57, who was returning in January from a trip to Aruba, was indicted Thursday on charges of unlawful imprisonment and aggravated harassment in the incident. He also faces hate crime charges.

According to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, Rhodes was waiting for a connecting flight to Worcester, Massachusetts, when he entered the Delta Sky Lounge at JFK. He came up to the office of the employee, who has not been identified, and said, "Are you [expletive deleted] sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?"

According to the criminal complaint, Rhodes punched the door, which hit the back of the employee's chair. The employee asked Rhodes what she had done to him and he replied, "You did nothing but I am going to kick your [expletive deleted] ass," the complaint said.

Rhodes then kicked the employee in the leg, according to the complaint.

