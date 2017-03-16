Story highlights The pitcher and two friends were killed in a boat crash September 25

Fernández died of head and body injuries

(CNN) Miami Marlins star pitcher José Fernández was intoxicated and speeding while at the helm of the boat that crashed off Miami Beach last September, killing him and two friends, according to an investigative report on the incident.

The 24-year-old pitching sensation's fingerprint and DNA were found on the steering wheel, and his DNA was also found on the throttle of the 32-foot vessel named "Kaught Looking," according to the final incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fernández owned the vessel, which was traveling at about 66 mph when it struck a jetty near Miami Beach in the early morning hours of September 25, according to digital forensic analysis of its GPS units, the report said.

The Marlins pitcher and two friends, Emilio Jesus Macias and Eduardo Rivero, were found dead after the boat was discovered near South Pointe Beach on Government Cut. The three men, who were ejected from the boat during the crash, died from blunt-force trauma and drowning, the report said.

Fernández had cocaine in his system and was legally drunk, with a blood-alcohol concentration of .147, according to the report.

