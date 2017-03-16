Story highlights The pitcher and two friends were killed early on the morning of September 25

Fernández died of head and body injuries

(CNN) Miami Marlins star pitcher José Fernández was at the helm of the boat that crashed off Miami Beach last September, killing him and two friends, according to an investigative report on the incident.

The 24-year-old pitching sensation's fingerprint and DNA were found on the steering wheel, and his DNA was also found on the throttle of the 32-foot vessel named "Kaught Looking," according to the final incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fernández owned the vessel, which was traveling at about 66 mph when it struck a jetty near Miami Beach in the early morning hours of September 25, according to digital forensic analysis of its GPS units, the report said.

Fernández had cocaine in his system and was legally drunk, with a blood-alcohol concentration of .147, according to the report.

"Fernández operated ... with his normal faculties impaired, in a reckless manner, at an extremely high rate of speed, in the darkness of night, in an area with known navigational hazards such as rock jetties and channel markers," the report said.

Read More