1. Travel ban

It's déjà vu all over again: A federal judge has blocked President Trump's new travel ban . This judge, Derrick Watson, is from Hawaii, and yesterday he issued a scathing, 43-page takedown of the order , just hours before it was supposed to go into effect. Watson called the order legally weak and said the Trump team's comments about it on TV prove it's meant to specifically exclude Muslims.

Trump called the decision a "judicial overreach" and pledged to take the issue to the Supreme Court, if needed. The Justice Department also issued a statement saying it would defend the new ban

2. Yahoo hack

A wanted poster shows Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin, one of three Russians charged in the 2014 hacking of Yahoo.

This is obviously the worst possible time to have two Russian spies on the hook for economic cyber-espionage (which is criminal, while government-to-government espionage typically isn't). Though cyberexperts have long claimed there is a link between Russian cybercrimes and the Russian government , this is the first tangible connection between the two.

3. The Netherlands

One more note: In Dutch elections, candidates' parties are awarded seats in Parliament based on vote counts. This outcome, an expert told CNN, shows the country is still "deeply divided."

4. Trump administration

5. Syria

A Syrian girl, holding her stuffed toy, stands next to the rubble of buildings last month in the northwestern Syrian border town of al-Bab.

Amtrak train, meet snow.