Lost photos: Can you help find the owner?

(CNN) What would you miss most if you lost your camera?

The 36.3 megapixel FX sensor and weather-sealed body? Or the memory card filled with life's unrepeatable moments?

The UK's Lost Photo Project hopes to reunite "orphaned images" -- and the mislaid cameras that took them -- with their rightful owners.

An online gallery of 20 photos launched Thursday, all from cameras lost in the UK in the last 10 years.

The moments captured include brides signing the wedding register, a smiling graduate posing with family, and a man bottle-feeding his infant daughter.

