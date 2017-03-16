Lost photos: Can you help find the owner?

Breaking News

By Maureen O'Hare and Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 11:27 AM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Stonehenge selfie: No one knows exactly why this English monument was built. The bigger mystery? The identity of this selfie-stick wielding trio.
Stonehenge selfie: No one knows exactly why this English monument was built. The bigger mystery? The identity of this selfie-stick wielding trio.
Tree climber: This guy worked hard to get a great photo of himself in an idyllic spot. Shame the image went walkabout.
Tree climber: This guy worked hard to get a great photo of himself in an idyllic spot. Shame the image went walkabout.
Finding Nemo: OK, no one looks great with a scuba regulator shoved in their mouth, but that's no reason not to be proud of this underwater moment.
Finding Nemo: OK, no one looks great with a scuba regulator shoved in their mouth, but that's no reason not to be proud of this underwater moment.
Tapas time: When you pay good money for fancy jamon in London's Soho, you've got to capture it on camera.
Tapas time: When you pay good money for fancy jamon in London's Soho, you've got to capture it on camera.
Matching pouts: The photographer who mislaid this handsome image has those piercing stares to answer to for his or her carelessness.
Matching pouts: The photographer who mislaid this handsome image has those piercing stares to answer to for his or her carelessness.
Day in the hills: Finding the person in this image could prove a bigger mountain to climb.
Day in the hills: Finding the person in this image could prove a bigger mountain to climb.
Graduation in green: C'mon guys! You were celebrating with orange juice. How did you manage to lose the photo?
Graduation in green: C'mon guys! You were celebrating with orange juice. How did you manage to lose the photo?
Be prepared: Fuzzy camerawork suggests a boy scout still working towards that photography badge.
Be prepared: Fuzzy camerawork suggests a boy scout still working towards that photography badge.
Precious moment: Dad's British bulldog tattoo could be the key to tracking down the youngster in this lovely image.
Precious moment: Dad's British bulldog tattoo could be the key to tracking down the youngster in this lovely image.
Family gathering: Shame about the crooked wall art, but that's no reason to ditch this nice family shot.
Family gathering: Shame about the crooked wall art, but that's no reason to ditch this nice family shot.
Wedding party: OK, so the woman of the moment isn't staring at the camera, but it's still a beautiful memory of a special day.
Wedding party: OK, so the woman of the moment isn't staring at the camera, but it's still a beautiful memory of a special day.
Bored bride? OK, so the woman of the moment isn't staring at the camera. And the man looks a little worried. But it's still a beautiful moment of a special day.
Bored bride? OK, so the woman of the moment isn't staring at the camera. And the man looks a little worried. But it's still a beautiful moment of a special day.
Registry office: OK so the woman of the moment isn't ... you know the rest.
Registry office: OK so the woman of the moment isn't ... you know the rest.
Greenwich selfie: By the looks of the London skyline behind, this photo shows a day out at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.
Greenwich selfie: By the looks of the London skyline behind, this photo shows a day out at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.
King of Christmas? Either we're at a traditional British Christmas dinner, or paper crowns are just how this man rolls.
King of Christmas? Either we're at a traditional British Christmas dinner, or paper crowns are just how this man rolls.
(CNN)What would you miss most if you lost your camera?

The 36.3 megapixel FX sensor and weather-sealed body? Or the memory card filled with life's unrepeatable moments?
The UK's Lost Photo Project hopes to reunite "orphaned images" -- and the mislaid cameras that took them -- with their rightful owners.
    An online gallery of 20 photos launched Thursday, all from cameras lost in the UK in the last 10 years.
    The moments captured include brides signing the wedding register, a smiling graduate posing with family, and a man bottle-feeding his infant daughter.
    Some contain clues as to location: Three friends gather at Stonehenge, others stand in Greenwich Park, a bearded man holds tapas bought in a store in London's Soho.
    The project is the work of insurance technology start-up Trov and has been launched to coincide with the Photography Show held in Birmingham, UK from March 18 to 21.
    Do you recognize this woman?
    Jeff Berezny, Trov's Global Head of Marketing, told CNN: "We hope that members of the public will recognize a friend, cousin, or co-worker, and alert them and start the process of reuniting photographer to lost device."
    The photos have been selected from thousands submitted to independent Vienna-based crowdsourcing project Camerafound. The two companies will be working together to connect images and cameras to owner.
    Members of the public who recognize the people can begin the reuniting process by visiting the website trov.com/lostphotoproject or by emailing lostphotoproject@trov.com.
    While today's cloud technology means that we're increasingly likely to have our photos safely backed up, this wasn't the case 10 years ago.
    Says Berezny, "For nearly all the photos, we know the date and general location of where in the UK the Good Samaritans found these cameras. Most of the images are undated."
    "The beautiful thing about these photos is that some capture routine moments from people's lives, whilst others seem to document really significant events which must have made the loss of the camera all the more frustrating to the owner," adds Berezny.
    "The variety makes it really special."