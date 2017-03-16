Story highlights Moneke has lived on five different continents

(CNN) It's been a long journey for Chima Moneke, and it's not over yet.

The son of Nigerian diplomats has lived on five different continents. He hasn't seen his parents since 2009, when he moved back to Australia. He considers Canberra his home town.

Now in North America, Moneke is a junior forward at the University of California Davis. For the first time in program history, the Aggies are in the NCAA tournament, the premier college basketball postseason bonanza that can turn obscure student athletes into pro prospects overnight.

On Wednesday, thanks in part to Moneke's game-high 18 points with 12 rebounds and two steals, the 16th-seeded Aggies won their first NCAA tournament game, a 67-63 against fellow No. 16 seed North Carolina Central in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The Aggies advance to the round of 64, which is considered the first round, with the win.

Moneke snags a rebound in the first half against North Carolina Central.

Next up is an even bigger challenge. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1. in the NCAA tournament, and UC Davis (23-12) will try to become the first. On Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Aggies will face college basketball powerhouse Kansas (28-4), the top seed in the Midwest region. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. local time (6:50 p.m. ET).

