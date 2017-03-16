Story highlights No NCAA tournament games are being held in North Carolina this season

(CNN) March Madness is in full swing and a multitude of men's NCAA tournament first-round games tip off Thursday and Friday across the country. Two of the title favorites come from North Carolina -- the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.

But no NCAA tournament games will be held in North Carolina this season because of the state's "bathroom bill." In September, the NCAA announced it was moving previously awarded championship events from North Carolina during the 2016-17 academic year.

A fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils pose for a photo while holding a sign referring to the Duke/UNC rivalry during the ACC Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Friday.

The affected events include this year's Division I Men's Basketball Championship first and second rounds that originally were scheduled to be held in Greensboro on Friday and Sunday. Instead, those were relocated to Greenville, South Carolina, about 190 miles away; the NCAA announced that decision in October

North Carolina, the top seed in the South Region, faces No. 16 Texas Southern at 4 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Friday. Later that day, Duke, a No. 2 seed in the East Region, is scheduled to face No. 15 seed Troy at 7:20 p.m. ET at the same location.

North Carolina's HB2 law was enacted in March 2016. It bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. It also reserves to the state government the right to pass nondiscrimination legislation, saying state laws preempt any local ordinances.

